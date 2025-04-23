Man Killed, Juvenile Hospitalized In York County House Fire: Police

The fire broke out around 9:27 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22 on the 2200 block of Copenhaffer Road. When police and firefighters arrived, they found the residence fully engulfed in flames.

Witnesses told officers that a male resident and several animals were trapped inside. The fire was so intense that it prevented immediate rescue efforts.

The 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:45 p.m., according to the York County Coroner's Office. His identity has not yet been released, but next of kin have been notified.

A juvenile inside the home was rescued and transported to UPMC Memorial for treatment of smoke inhalation. Two dogs and several puppies also escaped.

Two other male residents were not home at the time of the fire and are now receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

More than a dozen fire departments responded and got the blaze under control in approximately 30 minutes. The Northern York County Regional Police Fire Investigator and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are investigating.

Toxicology testing is underway to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department through their tip line at (717) 467-8355 (TELL) or via email at tips@nycrpd.org.

