Kenell Chisholm, 36, was found guilty by a jury on Friday, June 13, of the following charges:

Three counts of Felony Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder.

Three counts of Felony Aggravated Assault.

Felony Person Not to Possess a Firearm.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street in York on December 9, 2022, according to the York City Police Department. Three victims were shot, including a 3-year-old child, police said.

After investigators identified Chisholm as the suspect, local police obtained an arrest warrant. But when they couldn’t find him, the case was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

On August 15, 2023, the Marshals tracked him down on the 400 block of Scotrun Avenue in Scotrun, Monroe County, where he was arrested without incident. He was held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility to await extradition back to York County.

Chisholm’s sentencing has been scheduled for Monday, October 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., the York County DA’s Office said.

