Kayaker Rescued From Debris-Filled Yellow Breeches Creek: Central PA Firefighters

Emergency crews responded Saturday evening after a passerby reported a flipped kayak in the creek, according to the DLA Professional Firefighters Association IAFF F-221.

Rescue 69 launched with the Fairview Township Fire Department. A first responder waded into the water, safely guiding the kayaker back to shore. The kayak, which was caught in debris, was cut away and brought ashore as well, the crews said in updates on Facebook.

Fairview Township firefighters confirmed the kayaker was checked by EMS on scene.

“We would like to take this moment and remind everyone who uses any waterway for recreation to ALWAYS WEAR A LIFE JACKET, use extreme caution when approaching downed trees, and be aware of changing water conditions,” the department said in a statement

