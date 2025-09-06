Julio Manuel Vazquez-Rivera, 23, of York, was charged following an incident on Sunday, Feb. 22, at the First Church of the Brethren along the 2700 block of Kingston Road in Springettsbury Township, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police said a fight erupted with less than two minutes left in the game when the losing team became upset. Roughly 10 players attacked the two referees, punching and kicking them to the ground, investigators wrote in court documents.

The referees told police they were assaulted by the entire losing team, except for two players. One referee was knocked out after being punched in the face, while his son was also beaten after rushing in to help, the affidavit said.

Investigators said video surveillance showed Vazquez-Rivera assaulting the referees while they were down. He also retrieved a gun during the melee, according to police. The affidavit did not state whether he pointed the firearm at anyone.

The referees later told police that two attackers waited for them outside the church after the game but fled when told officers were on the way.

Police said it took months to identify all of the suspects through databases and social media. Vazquez-Rivera was formally charged on Wednesday, Aug. 6, according to his docket sheet.

He is facing felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor assault on a sports official, misdemeanor simple assault, summary harassment, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. on Aug. 20, court records show. Vazquez-Rivera was released on non-monetary bail with conditions.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge Bloss on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8:55 a.m.

It is unclear if additional charges will be filed against others involved in the attack.

