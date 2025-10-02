Juan Gualberto Ortiz-Ortiz, 64, was found unresponsive in his single cell at the prison on Concord Road shortly after 5 a.m., the coroner’s office said. Resuscitation efforts failed, and he was pronounced dead at 5:39 a.m.

Deputy Coroner Karen Frank responded to certify the death. An autopsy was performed Monday, Sept. 29, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. The cause and manner of death remain pending further testing, though officials said no signs of trauma were found and there is no indication of suspicious circumstances. Pennsylvania State Police York is investigating.

Ortiz-Ortiz had been committed to the prison on Aug. 23 after York City Police accused him of attacking a woman with a hatchet during an argument on the 1000 block of East King Street. Charging documents say the fight began when Ortiz-Ortiz demanded car keys around 12:29 p.m. The victim refused, telling police he had been drinking and did not have a license.

He allegedly grabbed a hatchet and tried to chop the car’s gear shift to disable the vehicle. When the victim pulled him from the car, Ortiz-Ortiz swung the hatchet at her head, striking her arm, police said.

The victim disarmed him and escaped with the help of a bystander, who also called 911. She later reported Ortiz-Ortiz had previously pointed a gun at her, threatened to shoot her in the head, and choked her in past encounters.

Ortiz-Ortiz was charged with Criminal Attempt – Murder of the First Degree, Felony Aggravated Assault – Serious Bodily Injury, and Felony Aggravated Assault – Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon. His bail was set at $175,000 by Judge Michael R. Gessner, and he was remanded to York County Prison after failing to post it. A preliminary hearing had been scheduled for Sept. 16.

Next of kin has been notified. Additional information will be released after family updates, the coroner’s office said

