Joshua Y. Lopez, 17, passed peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Harrisburg, surrounded by loved ones, according to his obituary from Hooper Memorial Home.

Born July 9, 2008, in Hollywood, Florida, Joshua moved to York with his family, where he attended the School District of the City of York and recently earned his high school diploma. His graduation took place just days before his death at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, where he had spent much of the past two years fighting sarcoma cancer.

Joshua’s fight for life captured hearts across the region, especially after a devastating fire claimed the family’s home in 2024. Local organizations, neighbors, and strangers rallied to help, as covered by FOX43 and CBS 21 at the time.

In a GoFundMe created by his mother, Lily DeJesus, she described her son as a gamer who loved walking with friends, cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles, and spending time with his dog, MaryJane. She said the fundraiser would help cover funeral costs and allow the family to honor Joshua’s memory “in the best way we can.”

Joshua was preceded in death by his stepfather, Robert; his brother, Isaias; and his sister, Cattleya. He is survived by his mother, father Ramon Lopez, grandmothers Maria Yorro and Annette Thoman, uncle Jose Rentas, extended family, friends, and his “firefighter family” in York.

A viewing will be held Friday, Aug. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at Hooper Memorial Home, 3532 Walnut Street, Harrisburg. Burial will follow at Hershey Cemetery.

Those wishing to contribute can visit the family’s GoFundMe page by clicking here.

