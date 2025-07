The coroner’s office is seeking the next of kin for Jeffery Bartlett, a man in his 60s who lived in York City, according to the office’s announcement.

His death is not considered suspicious, the coroner confirmed.

Anyone who may know Bartlett’s relatives or has information on how to contact his family is asked to call the York County Coroner’s Office at 717-840-7617 as soon as possible.

