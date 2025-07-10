Iris Fultz, 51, York Mom Known For Her Fierce Wit, Dies After Cancer Battle

Fultz (née Heilman) was surrounded by family at the time of her death, according to her obituary published by John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. Known for her “sharp tongue,” “quick wit,” and zero tolerance for nonsense, Iris was deeply cherished by her family, despite what she’d say about them “probably annoying her at one time or another.”

Born May 31, 1974, in Lebanon to Vincent and Jane Heilman, Iris was the fourth of six siblings in a tight-knit Catholic family. Her closeness with her siblings — Gretchen, Megan, Rachael, Adrienne, and Eric — endured for decades and spanned holidays, daily phone calls, and loud, loving Christmas Eve celebrations hosted at her home.

She was also a proud aunt to 11 nieces and nephews and recently a great-aunt, known for her generosity and humor.

Fultz was married to Chad Fultz for over 20 years. The pair met at the Depot, a York College bar, and eloped on October 8, 2004. “He was immediately drawn to her beautiful hair and infectious smile,” her obituary says.

They built a joyful life together with two children: Reed “baby-boy” Fultz and Annabelle “Toots” Fultz. Iris was known as a warm, attentive, and fiercely funny mother who “yelled at them multiple times a day” but raised them with deep love and rock-solid values.

A graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School, Iris helped lead her team to a state basketball championship in 1992, scoring 26 points in the final. Her grit, determination, and ability to trash-talk with style became hallmarks of her life off the court, too.

Professionally, Fultz built a 25-year career at Buchart Horn, Inc., a York-based engineering and architecture firm, where she worked her way up from administrative assistant to corporate secretary and finally administrative manager, according to her LinkedIn.

Outside of work, Iris loved being in nature with her family — from mountain sunsets in Potter County to creek walks with her kids and seaside mornings by the ocean. She appreciated simple pleasures, good food, and cherished moments.

One of her final Facebook posts was a poem that captured her legacy:

“In life we loved you dearly,In death we love you still.In our hearts you hold a place,No one else will ever fill.”

A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 15, at 11 a.m. with a service at 12 noon at John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W. Market St., York.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of the Cross School at ourladyofthecross.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.