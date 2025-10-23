I-83 North Closed For Multi-Vehicle Crash In York County: PennDOT

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. between Exit 16B (PA 74 North – Queen Street) and Exit 18 (PA 124 – Mount Rose Avenue), according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

All lanes on I-83 north were closed, with traffic being detoured off at Exit 16B and allowed back on at Mount Rose. Rubbernecking delays were also reported on the southbound side between Exit 19B (PA 462 West – Market Street) and Exit 16A (PA 74 South – Queen Street).

Crews expected the highway to remain closed through at least 5:45 p.m., PennDOT said. No injuries or additional details were immediately available.

