In York County, officers from the Springettsbury Township Police Department responded to a wooded area off Pleasant Acres Road just before 7 a.m. Monday, June 30, for reports of a deceased individual, police said.

The scene was just steps from the Housing Authority of Stony Brook building.

Responding officers located the remains and requested assistance from the York County Forensic Team, which helped conduct a preliminary investigation at the scene.

No further details about the identity of the individual or the circumstances surrounding the death have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Daniel Klinedinst at 717-757-3525 or via email at daniel.klinedinst@springettsbury.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.