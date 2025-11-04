Fair 38°

Horse-And-Buggy Crash Severely Injures Horse In York County

A horse named Lucky is fighting to recover after being severely injured in a horse-and-buggy crash involving a tractor-trailer in York County on Friday, Oct. 18, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

Lucky, the horse who was severely injured in a buggy accident. 

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Donate to Lucky's Rehabilitation Journey"/Bradyn Noecker
One of the horses in the buggy escaped uninjured, but Lucky suffered serious injuries and was taken to a veterinarian for emergency treatment, organizers said. He survived but now faces a long and costly recovery process.

Lucky’s rehabilitation includes six months of stall rest and continued care at a layover and recovery farm, with costs estimated at more than $1,500 per month, according to the campaign.

The fundraiser — “Donate To Lucky’s Rehabilitation Journey” — was launched by Bradyn Noecker of Elizabethtown to help offset expenses. As of publication, the GoFundMe had raised $345 of its $10,000 goal from nine donations.

Anyone wishing to contribute can visit the GoFundMe here. 

