Homicide: Man, 23, Killed In York Shooting, Police Say

Officers from the York City Police Department responded to a home in the 200 block of West Jackson Street at approximately 2:28 a.m. for reports of gunfire, according to a release issued later that day.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Commander Andy Baez at [email protected], the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, or the department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the CRIMEWATCH app or yorkcitypolice.com.

