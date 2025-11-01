Fair 55°

SHARE

Homicide: Man, 23, Killed In York Shooting, Police Say

A 23-year-old man died after being shot in York early Saturday, Nov. 1, authorities said.

York City Police Department

York City Police Department

 Photo Credit: Facebook/York City Police Department (York, Pa) @YorkCityPD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Officers from the York City Police Department responded to a home in the 200 block of West Jackson Street at approximately 2:28 a.m. for reports of gunfire, according to a release issued later that day.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Commander Andy Baez at [email protected], the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, or the department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the CRIMEWATCH app or yorkcitypolice.com.

to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE