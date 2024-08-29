Hit-Run Leaves Woman On Scooter Lying In Roadway By York Chili's, Police Say

The police arrived at the Chili's located at 1295 Carlisle Road in York to find the woman lying in the northbound traffic lanes of the road in front of the restaurant at 3:51 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, as detailed in the police release.

The woman "was conscious and able to answer questions," the police said, "She advised the investigating officers that she had been riding an electric scooter before impact."

The police could not find the scooter at the scene, but when officers patrolled the area, it was located on PA Route 30 near Kenneth Road about half a mile away, according to the release.

The woman was injured and taken to a hospital, the police wrote in the release, although the extent of her injuries was not shared.

Anyone with information about this hit and run is asked to contact Officer David Coates of the West Manchester Township Police Department at 717-792-9514, ext 301.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.