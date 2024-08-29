Fair 84°

Hit-Run Leaves Woman On Scooter Lying In Roadway By York Chili's, Police Say

A woman who had been riding a scooter outside of Chili's in York was truck by a passing vehicle that fled the scene, West Manchester Township Police announced on Thursday, Aug. 29. 

The Chili's located at&nbsp;1295 Carlisle Road in York when the woman who was on a scooter was found lying in the road following a hit-and-run, police say.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
The police arrived at the Chili's located at 1295 Carlisle Road in York to find the woman lying in the northbound traffic lanes of the road in front of the restaurant at 3:51 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, as detailed in the police release. 

The woman "was conscious and able to answer questions," the police said, "She advised the investigating officers that she had been riding an electric scooter before impact." 

The police could not find the scooter at the scene, but when officers patrolled the area, it was located on PA Route 30 near Kenneth Road about half a mile away, according to the release.

The woman was injured and taken to a hospital, the police wrote in the release, although the extent of her injuries was not shared.

Anyone with information about this hit and run is asked to contact Officer David Coates of the West Manchester Township Police Department at 717-792-9514, ext 301. 

