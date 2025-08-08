Fair 70°

Harrison Rineholt Caught In Mexico Fleeing Pennsylvania

A convicted York sex offender who twice bolted to Mexico to dodge child pornography charges has been caught — again — after years on the run, U.S. Marshals announced Thursday, Aug. 7.

Harrison Michael Rineholt

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Harrison Michael Rineholt, 51, was wanted by the York County Sheriff’s Office since Aug. 11, 2023, for bail violations tied to child pornography and failing to provide accurate sex offender registration information, according to officials. York City Police had also been after him since May 21, 2024, for failing to register as a sex offender.

The fugitive was tracked to Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico, where U.S. Marshals arrested him on Aug. 6, 2025. He was deported to Texas and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, the agency said.

Rineholt was out on nominal bail while awaiting trial on his 2022 child pornography case when he fled the country, authorities explained. It was not his first escape — after a 2012 conviction for child pornography, he skipped out on sex offender registration in 2014 and fled to Mexico. He was caught there in 2015 and brought back to Pennsylvania.

