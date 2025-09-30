Harley-Davidson Factory Rescue: Man Pulled From Machinery In York County

Emergency crews were called to the Harley-Davidson facility on the 1400 block of Eden Road at 6:13 p.m. for a special rescue, according to York County Department of Emergency Services.

Springettsbury Township Police and multiple rescue crews responded to the scene, where the man was reported stuck in factory machinery. He was successfully rescued a short time later, dispatchers confirmed.

Details about his condition or injuries were not released. Conflicting reports from dispatch initially indicated that he had been taken to a hospital, but later updates clarified he was not transported.

The Harley-Davidson plant sits off Paradise Road in York County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.