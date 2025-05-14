Jesus Cintron-Molina, 35, was shot multiple times in the 400 block of West Market Street around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, York City police said. He was rushed to WellSpan York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:04 p.m., according to Deputy Coroner Molly York.

Before dying, Cintron-Molina identified his killer as “Freddie Reyes-Luna,” York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said.

An autopsy conducted the following day at Lehigh Valley Hospital confirmed Cintron-Molina’s death was a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds, the York County Coroner’s Office said.

Reyes-Luna, 29, of the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in York, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Lebanon on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. He was charged with Criminal Homicide and denied bail, per state law. His mugshot was released by York County Prison that Saturday.

A York County jury found Reyes-Luna guilty of First-Degree Murder on Wednesday, April 10, the District Attorney's Office announced.

On Monday, May 6, Judge Maria Musti Cook sentenced Reyes-Luna to life in prison without parole, which is mandatory for first-degree murder in Pennsylvania. He was also sentenced to five to ten years on a gun charge, to run at the same time as the life sentence.

Reyes-Luna was further ordered to pay $3,815 in restitution to Cintron-Molina’s wife, according to an update from DA Tim Barker on Tuesday, May 13.

This was York County’s 14th homicide and the fifth in the city in 2023, Coroner Pam Gay confirmed.

