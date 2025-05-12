Five Hospitalized After Hazmat Exposure At York County Prison: Officials

Emergency personnel were first called to the facility on the 3400 block of Concord Road in Springettsbury Township around 9:51 p.m. on Friday, May 9, for a report of a possible overdose.

At 10:16 p.m., more emergency units were dispatched. By 10:48 p.m., the incident had been upgraded to a hazmat situation, prompting a large response from police, EMS, and hazardous materials crews.

“During routine security rounds, several staff members came into contact with an unknown substance, prompting staff to call 911 for assistance,” the county said in the statement.

Four members of the prison staff and one member of the medical staff were transported to the hospital for treatment and observation. Their conditions were not released.

No inmates required medical attention, officials noted.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident. No further information has been released.

