Fight Turned Fatal Shooting Lands York Man Homicide Charge: Police

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East Princess Street at Pattison Street just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1, for reports of gunfire, according to York City Police.

At the scene, police found one victim with a gunshot wound and encountered 24-year-old Romanus Myers V, of York, who admitted to shooting the victim, investigators said.

The victim was rushed to York Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police detailed in the release.

Myers was charged with homicide and was set to be arraigned at central booking in York County Prison, authorities said.

Investigators noted the two men knew each other and had been in a physical fight before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH. Tips can also be shared by emailing Detective Commander Andy Baez at [email protected], calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, or contacting the department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

