Fernando Estrada-Moreno was repairing an automatic feed trough at Hillandale Farms on the 2800 block of Daron Road in Codorus Township when the machine reportedly trapped and struck him on Thursday, Jan. 16, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Estrada-Moreno was found unresponsive, and life-saving measures were attempted before he was transported to Wellspan York Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 3:26 p.m., the release said.

Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill investigated and certified the death. An autopsy was performed at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Pennsylvania State Police York are investigating the accident, which claimed the life of the longtime mechanic.

Estrada-Moreno’s family has been notified of his death. The family can share additional details or a tribute by contacting Daily Voice at jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

