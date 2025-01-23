Fernando Estrada-Moreno, 61, died after being trapped by equipment at Hillandale Farms in Codorus Township, leaving behind his wife of 41 years, Cristina Blanco Estrada, and their three children, according to his obituary posted by The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

Described as a kind man and the family’s breadwinner, Estrada-Moreno’s passing has left his loved ones grieving and facing financial uncertainty.

A GoFundMe organized by Nathaly Torralba aims to ease the family’s financial burden during this difficult time. “Fernando was always willing to help his family and friends,” Torralba wrote. “This fundraiser will help ease the financial burden on his family as they go through this difficult time of unexpected loss.”

The campaign invites donations and shares to honor Fernando’s legacy and provide support to his family.

Fernando will be remembered during a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hanover.

Donations to support his family can be made through the GoFundMe.

