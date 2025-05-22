Overcast 55°

SHARE

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down North Hills Road In York County

One person is dead and others were hospitalized after a violent multi-vehicle crash in York County, authorities announced on Thursday, May 23.

Police lights.

Police lights.

 Photo Credit: Canva/MattGush
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened on North Hills Road near East Philadelphia Street in Springettsbury Township around 3:22 p.m., according to York County dispatchers. Crews from York Area United Fire & Rescue responded to reports of entrapment and worked to free multiple victims from the wreckage.

At least one person was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. The total number of people hurt and their conditions have not yet been released.

The York County Coroner confirmed Thursday evening that its office was called to York Hospital for a fatality resulting from the crash.

The roadway was shut down for several hours before reopening around 7:15 p.m.

Springettsbury Township Police is leading the investigation.

to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE