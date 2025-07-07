Elias “Anthony” Martinez, 41, and his wife Shae Martinez, 33, both of Dillsburg, were charged on Wednesday, July 2 with Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors and Misdemeanor Selling or Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, according to District Attorney Tim Barker ina release issued on Thursday, July 3.

The investigation began in October 2024 when ChildLine reported that the couple had allegedly been giving alcohol to their 16-year-old child, the DA's office said in a release.

Further investigation revealed the Martinezes had allegedly "allowed, provided, enticed, and/or encouraged" their son and at least two other minors between the ages of 15 and 17—both players coached by Elias—to drink alcohol between July 7, 2023 and October 31, 2024, the DA's office said.

Authorities did not name the team Elias coached.

“We take all allegations of adults providing alcohol to minors very seriously, especially when the adults are in positions of trust in our community with our youth,” Barker said. “The combination of alcohol and teenagers can lead to tragic results, which we unfortunately have encountered in York County.”

He praised the "hard work and diligent investigation" of the York County Detective Bureau, especially lead investigator Detective Brandy Baugher.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.