Rescue 61 and Engine 61-2 responded to the crash at mile marker 2.9 on Sunday, Dec. 29, where a vehicle had overturned, according to a release.

Micu 58 evaluated one patient at the scene before transporting them to a nearby hospital for treatment, emergency responders said.

The slow lane was temporarily closed while crews worked the scene, but all lanes were reopened by 7:30 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.