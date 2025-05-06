Driver Dies After Head-On Crash In York County: Coroner

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at WellSpan York Hospital at 8:49 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, 2025, according to the coroner’s release.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in the area of 2505 Delta Road, authorities said. The driver was headed south when their vehicle swerved into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with another car. It’s unclear what caused the driver to veer off course, and the coroner's office had no details about the other driver or any additional injuries.

Deputy Coroner Jackie Heffner responded to the hospital and certified the death.

The York County Coroner's Office said an autopsy will not be performed, but a routine toxicology test will be completed. The Pennsylvania State Police is leading the crash investigation.

The driver’s next of kin has been notified. The cause and manner of death remain pending.

