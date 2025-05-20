Doctor Accused of Abusing Power While Practicing

Dr. Christopher Jackson Davis, former medical director at Pyramid Healthcare’s Methadone Treatment Center in York, allegedly used his control over addiction medication to manipulate and assault patients between 2022 and 2024. A statewide grand jury recommended charges including Rape, Sexual Assault, Aggravated Indecent Assault, and Sexual Extortion.

Methadone Used As Leverage

The affidavit says Davis used methadone, a powerful Schedule II opioid prescribed for addiction, to pressure women into sex, nude photo exchanges, and silence. Those who refused risked losing access to life-sustaining treatment.

Whistleblower Blows Case Open

CRNP Rachel Doty, a nurse practitioner under Davis’s supervision, first raised alarm in January 2024 after discovering unexplained benzodiazepine and opioid prescriptions for one patient—Jane Doe #1. She also noted Davis continued increasing methadone doses despite relapses and positive drug tests.

Jane Doe #1: “Dating” For Pills

Jane Doe #1 said Davis called her into his private practice, had sex with her during visits, prescribed addictive drugs like Adderall, Valium, and Klonopin, and told her she didn’t need to pay—because they were “dating.” He urged her to delete their texts. She didn’t. The affidavit includes his messages like:

“I just love necking and snuggling with you... Not that I don’t like fucking you too.”

Jane Doe #2: “If You Talk, I’ll Kill You”

Jane Doe #2 testified Davis assaulted her in the office and at home, coerced her into sex, and told her:

“If you tell anyone, I’ll kill you.”

He allegedly mocked her concerns about being raped and pushed her to drink alcohol, despite her recovery status.

Jane Doe #3: Paid $200 For Sex, While Using Fentanyl

Davis paid Jane Doe #3 $200 per sexual encounter—even as he increased her methadone despite knowing she was using fentanyl. He sent explicit photos and discussed “our usual agreement.” Medical records confirm her dose climbed from 30mg to 130mg in four months.

Jane Doe #4: Groped During Exams

Jane Doe #4 said Davis groped her breasts during exams, locked the door behind him, and texted her using information from her medical records. He begged for nudes and pressured her to drink, despite knowing she was a recovering alcoholic.

Pattern of Predation

The grand jury found Davis manipulated records, prescribed early refills, and used his medical authority to prey on patients. Narcotics Agent Veronica Bowers cited Pennsylvania law prohibiting any sexual contact between doctors and current or recent patients.

Arrest & $1M Bail

Davis was arrested on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. His bail was set at $1 million. The case is being prosecuted by the AG’s Drug Strike Force.

“Instead of supporting these women in recovery,” said Attorney General Dave Sunday, “he preyed on them.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Attorney General’s Office at 717-712-1280. Patients affected by loss of care can reach the Patient Advocacy Program at 844-377-7367 or ra-dh-advocacy@pa.gov.

