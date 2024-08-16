Donald Markle, 63, of North York Borough, was pronounced dead at WellSpan York Hospital at 8:55 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, according to the York County Coroner's Office and as identified by the Northern York County Regional Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Markle had been traveling east on Canal Road when he veered off the roadway and struck a tree at the intersection of East Canal and Greenbriar roads in Conewago Township at 8:04 p.m. Monday, the coroner's office detailed.

Locals gave him CPR until EMS arrived and he was taken to the hospital, according to NYCRPD.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and "it is thought that [he] may have had a medical event that led to the crash," as stated in the coroner's release, adding that "Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner responded to the hospital to investigate and certify the death."

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology was performed. His cause of death was "Multiple Blunt Force Injuries due to Motorcycle Crash" and the manner was accidental, according to an updated release by the coroner's office on Friday, Aug. 15.

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating this fatal crash.

Anyone with information regarding this deadly crash is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org and reference case# 2024-034711.

His community has already been sharing about its loss on social media.

Donald Markle was a York County native who previously lived in Pennsboro, West Virginia.

Additional details about Donald's life were not available at the time of publishing. His family is invited to contact Daily Voice with funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com

