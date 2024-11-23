Dirt Bikes Stolen From PA Garage Possibly Taken To MD: State Police

The theft occurred on the 400 block of Huffmanville Road between midnight and 4 a.m. on Nov. 21, according to investigators with the York Patrol Unit. One of the stolen bikes was later found abandoned in a nearby cornfield, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles involved in the theft: a white or silver Chevrolet pickup truck from 2000 to 2010 with an extended cab, a short bed, ladder racks, poor condition, and a newer white Honda Accord or Civic. Both vehicles were spotted fleeing south on Maryland State Route 27 into Westminster, Maryland, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Johnson at 717-428-1011.

