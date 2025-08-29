The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 22, when a group of people targeted three friends with anti-LGBTQ taunts outside the Judicial Center. The confrontation escalated, and Vayne — one of the victims — was strangled until they lost consciousness, according to police.

Devin Harbaugh, 22, of York, has since been charged with aggravated assault and strangulation.

York County District Attorney Tim Barker said the charges were approved following a review of extensive video evidence. “We determined these charges were appropriate based solely upon an analysis of the evidence obtained through the police investigation and applicable law, and without any consideration of political or policy matters,” Barker said.

York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow apologized to Vayne, the victims, and the community, calling the review necessary to “do the right thing.” He stressed York “has no time and no tolerance for hate of any kind.”

Human Relations Commission Executive Director Clare Twomey said the case should be recognized as a hate crime. “The attempts to render entire groups of targeted Commonwealth citizens without these protections is a travesty at best, and at worst a hate crime in and of itself,” she said. Pennsylvania does not currently provide LGBTQ protections under state hate crime laws.

A fundraiser titled Stand With Our Queens: Overcoming Hate in York PA has raised more than $300 to help the victims recover. “What started as anti-LGBTQ taunting… escalated to Vayne being choked unconscious,” organizers wrote. The GoFundMe was approved by Vayne and will provide direct support as they heal.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.