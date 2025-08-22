Fair 79°

Dealer Eric Sagnor Charged In $7,800 Casino Chip Theft

A dealer at York Hollywood Casino is accused of pocketing thousands of dollars’ worth of casino chips while on the job, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice on Friday, Aug. 22.

Eric Sagnor and York Hollywood Casino where he allegedly stole chips.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View); Facebook/Eric Sagnor @eric.sagnor
 Photo Credit: Facebook/Eric Sagnor @eric.sagnor
Eric Michael Sagnor, 42, of Paradise, was allegedly caught on surveillance video concealing chips while working as a Senior Table Games Dealer, the criminal complaint filed by Pennsylvania State Police at York shows.

Troopers said the investigation began on Sunday, April 28, when a chip was discovered on the casino floor in an area where they are not used. After reviewing security footage, investigators say they observed Sagnor taking chips during his shifts. When confronted by coworkers about the misplaced chip, he denied involvement and refused to cooperate, the complaint states.

Instead of performing a routine “clearing of hands” — a practice where dealers show both palms to confirm they are not hiding anything — Sagnor allegedly kept one hand clenched in a fist, then placed it into his pocket after clearing the table, investigators wrote.

By reviewing 30 days of security footage, casino personnel identified additional thefts. Troopers allege Sagnor stole $7,875 worth of chips from the tables.

Sagnor was charged with Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking, Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property, and Misdemeanor Unlawful Taking/Manipulating to Defraud or Cheat.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. on Friday, Aug. 8. He was initially held in York County Prison, then released after posting his $5,000 bail through a bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 22 before Judge Bloss.

