Dad-To-Be, Jerry Michalak, Dies Unexpectedly At 37 In York

Jerry Edward Michalak Jr., 37, died at WellSpan York Hospital on Saturday, June 28, 2025, the John W. Keffer Funeral Home announced.

Jerry grew up in Dover and graduated from Northeastern Senior High School in 2006. He proudly served in the National Guard and was described as a kind and generous soul.

He was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and never missed a game. Friends and family said he was passionate about music, gaming, and fiercely loyal to those he loved.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Michalak, who is pregnant with their first child due in November. He is also survived by his brother, Justin Michalak; his mother, Donna Michalak; his maternal grandmother, Anna Brugger; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A visitation was held on Monday, July 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a service immediately following at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W. Market St., York.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Not One More – York Chapter and Shatterproof, supporting causes close to Jerry’s heart.

View Jerry’s full obituary here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.