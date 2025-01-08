Dad Of 4 Killed In Peach Bottom Crash Identified, Community Rallies To Support His Daughters

Byczynski was driving northbound on Meadow Trail Road near his home when his pickup truck swerved, struck a stone pillar, crossed the roadway, hit a mailbox, and collided with a telephone pole, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:05 a.m. An autopsy was completed Wednesday, but the cause and manner of death remain pending further testing.

Byczynski, remembered as the primary caregiver to his four daughters—Julia, Katie, Emilee, and Aimee—was reportedly on his way to work when the crash occurred just a block from their home. His sudden passing has left the family devastated, according to a GoFundMe created by family friends Neal and Kerry Smiley.

"Jason was not only our neighbor; he became part of our family," the fundraiser reads. "Throughout the community, many of you knew him as the guy that would be there or the guy who would take care of it. ‘Handled’ was a famous line he liked to spout."

The fundraiser, which initially set a goal of $2,500, has surpassed $6,100 with over 100 donations to support Byczynski’s daughters. Organizers said the funds will be used for their immediate needs and possibly to set up savings for their future.

"We want to keep things as normalized as we can for them during this hard time," the fundraiser states.

Pennsylvania State Police in York are investigating the crash, including whether a medical event or other factors may have contributed. It is also unclear if Byczynski was wearing a seatbelt.

Anyone wishing to support the Byczynski family can donate via the GoFundMe page.

