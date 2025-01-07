Coroner Called To Fatal Crash In Peach Bottom Township

The crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. on Meadow Trail between Pin Oak Trail and Scarlet Trail, according to the York County Department of Emergency Services.

A vehicle left the roadway, resulting in the death of one person at the scene, dispatch logs show. The York County Coroner's Office was dispatched shortly afterward.

No additional injuries have been reported, and the identity of the victim has not been released pending family notification, officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

