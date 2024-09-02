Come On Down: 'The Price Is Right Live' Coming To York

Game show aficionados will have the opportunity to take part in “The Price is Right Live,” coming to Pennsylvania this fall.

The live, traveling production brings the iconic television game show to life as randomly selected contestants play game show favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, and the famous Showcase.

In true “The Price is Right” fashion, prizes will include everything from electronics and appliances to dream vacations and new cars.

Lucky audience members can also win prizes right from their seats.

“Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the show, this is your chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes,” show producers said.

Around here, you can catch “The Price is Right Live” on the following dates:

Wilkes-Barre

The F.M. Kirby Center; 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3. Click here for ticket information.

York

The Strand-Capitol Performing Arts Center; 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. Click here for ticket information.

Click here for a complete list of "The Price is Right" tour dates.

