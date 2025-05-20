Dr. Tyler Grego Mitcheltree, 29, of York Haven, pleaded guilty on Monday, May 12, 2025, to 21 counts of Misdemeanor Invasion of Privacy. He also entered a nolo contendere plea to a Felony Child Pornography charge, meaning he did not admit guilt but accepted conviction and punishment without contesting the allegation.

One felony charge for Knowingly Depicting a Sex Act on a Computer, along with five additional misdemeanor invasion of privacy counts, were withdrawn during the plea hearing before Judge Joseph C. Adams.

He will be sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 in Courtroom 7004 after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation and a Sexual Offender Assessment ordered by the court.

Clinic Worker Discovered the Hidden Camera App

The investigation began on Oct. 1, 2024, when one of Mitcheltree’s employees noticed an app called “Home Eye” while using his cell phone to contact patients, according to police.

The employee opened the app and found screenshots of the massage room at Motive Health, located at 221 W. Philadelphia St. in York City, where Mitcheltree practiced. She also discovered multiple videos showing female patients undressing and redressing, captured without their knowledge or consent.

She told police she believed the camera was concealed inside a new digital clock that had recently appeared in the massage room. Investigators later confirmed that the clock contained a hidden lens.

Videos Showed Nude Women — And One Minor

On Oct. 18, 2024, police executed a search warrant, seizing Mitcheltree’s phone. Inside the Home Eye app, they discovered 14 video files, all recorded between Sept. 18 and Oct. 1, showing different women undressing before or after massage sessions—some fully naked.

Police said the videos showed only moments of nudity, not actual massages. One of the victims was later identified as a juvenile, and her status was confirmed by a massage therapist who worked at the clinic.

Three massage therapists were interviewed by police. All denied having any knowledge of surveillance in the room and stated it would be completely unethical for them to record patients. All three recognized the massage room in screenshots from the app.

Arrest And Legal Proceedings

Mitcheltree was arrested the same day as the search and booked into York County Prison on Oct. 18, 2024. He was initially denied bail, but later posted a $25,000 surety bond through a professional bondsman.

Court records show his formal arraignment was waived, and the case proceeded through multiple pre-trial conferences. The guilty plea was entered during his final pre-trial conference on May 12, 2025.

