Cats Spark Fire That Heavily Damaged York County Home: Officials (Photos)

The blaze broke out around 1:20 p.m., drawing crews from across the county after reports of thick smoke and a possible trapped resident, according to Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue – SAFER. Upon arrival, first responders found heavy flames and zero visibility, but their search revealed no one inside, authorities confirmed.

While the homeowners were not present, firefighters saved seven cats from the burning home. Two other cats perished in the blaze, officials said.

The fire reached a third alarm, requiring additional manpower to battle the midday blaze, which heavily damaged the structure, according to Greater York Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 2377.

The fire’s cause was traced to a heater on the porch intended to keep stray cats warm, fire officials said.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

