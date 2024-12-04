Fair 27°

Cats Spark Fire That Heavily Damaged York County Home: Officials (Photos)

A fire that started from a heater used to warm feral cats destroyed a home on Pauline Drive in Windsor Township, York County, on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 3, officials said.

The scene of the fire caused by feral cats and a space heater.

The scene of the fire caused by feral cats and a space heater. 

 Photo Credit: Greater York Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 2377
The scene of the fire in Lower Windsor Township. 

The scene of the fire in Lower Windsor Township. 

 Photo Credit: Greater York Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 2377
The scene of the fire caused by cats. 

The scene of the fire caused by cats. 

 Photo Credit: Greater York Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 2377
The scene of the lOwer Windsor Township house fire caused by cats and a space heater. 

The scene of the lOwer Windsor Township house fire caused by cats and a space heater. 

 Photo Credit: Greater York Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 2377
The aftermath of the house fire caused by cats and a space heater. 

The aftermath of the house fire caused by cats and a space heater. 

 Photo Credit: Hellam Fire Company
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The blaze broke out around 1:20 p.m., drawing crews from across the county after reports of thick smoke and a possible trapped resident, according to Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue – SAFER. Upon arrival, first responders found heavy flames and zero visibility, but their search revealed no one inside, authorities confirmed.

While the homeowners were not present, firefighters saved seven cats from the burning home. Two other cats perished in the blaze, officials said.

The fire reached a third alarm, requiring additional manpower to battle the midday blaze, which heavily damaged the structure, according to Greater York Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 2377.

The fire’s cause was traced to a heater on the porch intended to keep stray cats warm, fire officials said.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

