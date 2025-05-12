Car Carrier Flips On I-83, Spills 4 Vehicles In Ditch, Causes 3-Car Pile-Up In York County

The first crash happened around 4:20 a.m. on I-83 north between the Lewisberry and Fishing Creek Road exits in Fairview Township on Monday, May 12, 2025, fire officials said.

Photos and video from the scene show the overturned tractor-trailer on the roadside, with four SUVs strewn in a grassy ditch alongside the highway.

"No injuries were reported from this crash," the Fairview Township Fire Department said in a statement. However, the wreck caused major traffic delays at a critical merge point with school traffic and commuter flow.

Then, at approximately 5:52 a.m., first responders returned to the scene for a three-vehicle crash just before the Wyndamere Road overpass. That wreck was blamed on congestion from the earlier crash, the department said. Injuries were believed to be minor.

Salem Road was temporarily closed to allow a tow crew space to remove the wrecked car carrier and its cargo.

Drivers were reminded to move over and slow down for emergency and recovery crews.

Photos from the scene showed the SUVs lying on their sides in a row, at the bottom of the ditch. Cleanup was completed and the highway was reopened by midmorning.

