Caidon Fowlkes allegedly entered the store at 346 W. Broadway in Red Lion Borough just after 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2024, brandished a firearm, and demanded cash from the register, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He fled with $214, authorities said.

Investigators with the York Criminal Investigation Unit reviewed surveillance footage from nearby homes and businesses, identifying Fowlkes and two other suspects, ages 15 and 17, also from Red Lion. Police say Fowlkes was the one holding the firearm.

After consulting with the York County District Attorney’s Office, Fowlkes was charged as an adult and arraigned on Dec. 18. He faces multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including first-degree robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a minor, and terroristic threats, among others, court records show.

State police thanked York County Regional Police, York County Probation, and community members who helped with the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.