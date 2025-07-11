A Few Clouds 80°

Beverly Card, 81, Dies After York County Crash Injuries

An 81-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash last month in York County, the coroner announced on Friday, July 11.

York County Coroner's office exterior.

Jillian Pikora
Beverly Card of the 700 block of Laura Lane in York Township was the front-seat passenger in a car that was struck at the intersection near Leader Heights Exit 14 at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 12, 2025, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Card’s vehicle was westbound on Leader Heights Road and had entered the left turn lane to travel south on Interstate 83 when it was hit by another vehicle headed east. The other driver allegedly ran a red light and struck the front passenger side of the car Card was riding in.

Card was rushed to WellSpan York Hospital, where she received treatment for nearly a month before succumbing to her injuries on Wednesday, July 9 at 3:28 a.m., authorities said.

Deputy Coroner Riley Gordon responded to the hospital to certify her death. An autopsy was conducted at Lehigh Valley Hospital on Thursday, July 10, but the cause and manner of death remain pending.

York County Regional Police is handling the investigation.

