Ayme Galvan is accused of orchestrating the scheme, which detectives say involved transferring $60,264 from the victim’s account to a series of transactions in Texas. Detective Batten led the investigation after receiving the report of fraud on Nov. 5, 2024, police said.

The investigation uncovered a multi-state operation involving ATM and Walmart transactions. Using bank records, surveillance footage, and ownership details, authorities tied Galvan to the fraudulent activities, according to the release.

Galvan is facing the following charges:

Felony Knowledge That Property Is Proceeds Of Illegal Activity.

Felony Receiving Stolen Property.

Felony Theft By Unlawful Taking.

Felony Deceptive Or Fraudulent Business Practices.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Galvan, and authorities praised the detective’s diligent work in identifying the suspect and uncovering the scheme.

Police urge residents to remain cautious of online scams and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City police.

