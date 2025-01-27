Fair 42°

Ayme Galvan Charged In $60K Fraud Targeting York Resident

A York resident was scammed out of over $60,000 through a fake business website, and Ayme Galvan, a Texas woman, has been charged in connection with the fraud, York City police announced on Monday, Jan. 27.

York City Police Department

 Photo Credit: Facebook/York City Police Department (York, Pa) @YorkCityPD
Computer

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Christian Wiediger
Ayme Galvan is accused of orchestrating the scheme, which detectives say involved transferring $60,264 from the victim’s account to a series of transactions in Texas. Detective Batten led the investigation after receiving the report of fraud on Nov. 5, 2024, police said.

The investigation uncovered a multi-state operation involving ATM and Walmart transactions. Using bank records, surveillance footage, and ownership details, authorities tied Galvan to the fraudulent activities, according to the release.

Galvan is facing the following charges:

  • Felony Knowledge That Property Is Proceeds Of Illegal Activity.
  • Felony Receiving Stolen Property.
  • Felony Theft By Unlawful Taking.
  • Felony Deceptive Or Fraudulent Business Practices.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Galvan, and authorities praised the detective’s diligent work in identifying the suspect and uncovering the scheme.

Police urge residents to remain cautious of online scams and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City police.

