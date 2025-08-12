Partly Cloudy 79°

Autistic Toddler Found In Pool Hours After Leaving York County Home: Police

A 3-year-old autistic boy who disappeared from his Pennsylvania home early Tuesday morning was found in an above-ground pool hours later, authorities announced.

A swimming pool.



 Photo Credit: Canva/Dori Zakar
Jillian Pikora
Northern York County Regional Police said the child left his home in the 6100 block of Pine Road in Jackson Township (York County) around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Multiple agencies — including police, fire, and Search 93 — joined the effort to find him. At 11:55 a.m., a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter crew spotted the boy in a pool at a home in the 4100 block of East Berlin Road.

Officers arrived at the pool three minutes later and found the child conscious and alert. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance for evaluation, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrod.org.

This comes one day after a 5-year-old autistic boy was found dead in a Pennsylvania river hours after going missing. Click here to read that report. 

