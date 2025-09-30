Armed York Man Leads Multi-County Pursuit, Threatens Suicide Before Arrest: PSP

Paul Witman Jr., 30, of York, was wanted on an active arrest warrant for multiple domestic violence charges when troopers spotted his vehicle around 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 29, according to PSP Jonestown.

Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but Witman struck an embankment and fled, police said. An attempted PIT maneuver failed, and Witman drove through a farm pasture before his vehicle became disabled on electric fence wire.

Witman then exited the car, pointed a pistol at his head, and ignored repeated commands to drop the firearm, investigators said. PSP SERT and numerous local departments surrounded the scene, where officers were able to talk Witman into lowering the gun. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

