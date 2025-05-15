Annette Lynn Anderson, 51, is accused of stealing more than \$50,000 by collecting rent from multiple York City tenants but never passing it along to the landlords, according to York City Police.

Investigators say the scheme began in October and continued for months before Anderson vanished.

“She was given an opportunity by police to make things right,” the department wrote in its Crimewatch post. “However, she has instead decided to make her whereabouts unknown.”

A felony warrant has been issued for Theft by Deception and Theft by Unlawful Taking, both felonies of the third degree. The warrant was issued under by Magisterial District Judge J. Morgan on Tuesday, April 30.

Anderson is described as a 51-year-old white woman, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 250 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact Det. Batten at cbatten@yorkcity.org or call York City Police at 717-846-1234.

