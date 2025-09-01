The Cambria County Drug Task Force and FBI Safe Streets Drug Task Force executed a sealed search warrant on the 600 block of Napoleon Street in Johnstown, District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said in a release.

During the raid, officers seized approximately 30 grams of suspected crack cocaine valued at $3,000, 227 grams of suspected cocaine valued at $22,700, 907 grams of marijuana valued at $5,000, and 35 dosage units of suspected OxyContin valued at $1,750, investigators said.

A second warrant allowed officers to recover additional weapons, including two handguns, a shotgun, and an AR-style rifle, according to the release.

Andre Nash, 26, of Johnstown, was charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and four misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime.

Assisting in the operation were the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Cambria County SERT, Richland Township Police, Cambria County Sheriff’s Department, Johnstown Police and K-9 Trigger, the Cambria County Detective Bureau and K-9 Blitz, and the Department of Homeland Security.

“The continued collaborative work of law enforcement paid off again today,” Neugebauer said, praising K-9 Trigger and K-9 Blitz for their role in the search.

Nash is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

