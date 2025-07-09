Aluminum Blocks Fly Across I-83 In Triple-Trailer Crash Causing Major Backup In York: PennDOT

The crash happened just before 10:40 a.m. between the on- and off-ramps for Exit 8 (PA-216/Glen Rock) in Springfield Township, according to PennDOT and local responders.

At least three tractor-trailers and an SUV were involved in the violent wreck, which forced a complete shutdown of the northbound lanes. Traffic was detoured off and immediately back on at Exit 8, creating a severe backlog stretching to Shrewsbury, PennDOT said.

One of the big rigs was hauling aluminum blocks on a flatbed, and many of those blocks were violently dislodged on impact. The heavy cargo had to be picked up and reloaded onto another truck, while multiple heavy-duty tow companies were dispatched to remove the damaged vehicles.

Even after the wreckage is cleared, county crews will need to sweep the road of debris and spilled liquids before allowing traffic back through, officials explained.

There were no reported injuries as of late Wednesday morning, though emergency dispatchers said the situation remains fluid. PennDOT initially estimated the road could reopen by 1:30 p.m., but responders on the scene told Daily Voice it may take three additional hours due to the complicated cleanup.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Loganville Volunteer Fire Company led the emergency response.

