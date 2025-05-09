Mostly Cloudy 52°

7 Children Injured In School Bus, SUV Head-On Crash In York County: Officials

A school bus loaded with children collided head-on with an SUV at a York County intersection, emergency responders announced on Friday, May 9.

The scene of the school bus crash

 Photo Credit: Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue (SAFER)
Jillian Pikora
The crash happened at 2:52 p.m. at the intersection of Honey Valley Road and South Franklin Street, according to the Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue (SAFER).

Crews arrived to find the SUV and the school bus smashed together in a head-on collision. Firefighters quickly triaged the children aboard the bus, moving uninjured students to a second waiting bus for safety, SAFER said.

Seven children suffered minor injuries in the crash. They were evaluated by First Capital EMS before being released to their parents, responders noted.

Rescue 19 assisted at the scene.

“This could have had a very different outcome, but we were very fortunate today,” SAFER said in a statement, thanking all involved in the response.

