7 Children Injured In School Bus, SUV Head-On Crash In York County: Officials

The crash happened at 2:52 p.m. at the intersection of Honey Valley Road and South Franklin Street, according to the Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue (SAFER).

Crews arrived to find the SUV and the school bus smashed together in a head-on collision. Firefighters quickly triaged the children aboard the bus, moving uninjured students to a second waiting bus for safety, SAFER said.

Seven children suffered minor injuries in the crash. They were evaluated by First Capital EMS before being released to their parents, responders noted.

Rescue 19 assisted at the scene.

“This could have had a very different outcome, but we were very fortunate today,” SAFER said in a statement, thanking all involved in the response.

