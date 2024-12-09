$23K+ Raised For York County Family After Cats Spark Devastating House Fire

Kelly Snyder, her husband Mike, and their daughter Julia were left with nothing after a blaze ripped through their home on Larkin Drive in Red Lion, Tuesday, Dec. 3. While seven cats were rescued by firefighters, two were tragically lost, and others are still unaccounted for.

The family’s cousin, John McCarty, launched a GoFundMe campaign, which has already raised over $23,000 in donations from friends, family, neighbors, and even strangers eager to help the Snyders recover.

The fire, which began with a heater used to keep feral cats warm, left the family scrambling to care for their surviving pets, including two elderly cats who needed emergency vet treatment.

In a heartfelt update shared through the fundraiser, Kelly thanked the community for their generosity:

“Words cannot express how grateful my family and I are... Knowing there are people in the world like all of you makes the road ahead less dark.”

Kelly, known for hosting family holiday parties, has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness during this tragedy. The funds raised will help the family rebuild their lives and pay for veterinary bills and other immediate needs.

Click here to donate.

