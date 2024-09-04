23-Year-Old Man Tossed From Car During Crash Into Tree: York County Coroner

The unbelted man was thrown from his vehicle after lossing control in the area of Alpine Road and Boar Mooring 3 Road in Warrington Township around 7 p.m. as detailed in the coroner's release. First responders found the vehicle slammed into a tree.

The man was taken to WellSpan York Hospital were he died from his injuries at 8:30 p.m. Deputy Coroner Karen Frank responded to the hospital to certify the death and investigate at 8:46 p.m.

His cause of death is from “multiple blunt force injuries” and the manner was ruled accidental, according to the coroner.

There will be no autopsy but a toxicology was performed.

His name will be released after the next of kin have been notified.

The crash remains under investigation by State Police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.