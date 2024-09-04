Fair 59°

23-Year-Old Man Tossed From Car During Crash Into Tree: York County Coroner

A 23-year-old man is dead following a crash into tree on Tuesday night, Sept. 3, the York County Coroner's Office announced.

A coroner's van in Pennsylvania.

 Photo Credit: Berks County Coroner's Office
Jillian Pikora
The unbelted man was thrown from his vehicle after lossing control in the area of Alpine Road and Boar Mooring 3 Road in Warrington Township around 7 p.m. as detailed in the coroner's release. First responders found the vehicle slammed into a tree.

The man was taken to WellSpan York Hospital were he died from his injuries at 8:30 p.m. Deputy Coroner Karen Frank responded to the hospital to certify the death and investigate at 8:46 p.m.

His cause of death is from “multiple blunt force injuries” and the manner was ruled accidental, according to the coroner.

There will be no autopsy but a toxicology was performed.

His name will be released after the next of kin have been notified. 

The crash remains under investigation by State Police.

