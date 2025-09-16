$1M Scratch-Off, $925K Cash 5, $515K Fast Play: Big PA Lotto Tickets Sold, Including 1 In York

A $1 million-winning Jackpot Scratch-Off ticket was sold at Sunoco on West Cheltenham Avenue in Philadelphia. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the release.

In Monroe County, one Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls — 3-9-20-22-27 — from the Friday, Sept. 12 drawing, winning $925,843.50 before withholding. That ticket was sold at Tobacco & Cigar Express on Route 611 in Pocono Township, which earns a $5,000 bonus.

A separate Cash 5 jackpot ticket worth $150,000 was sold the next day at Fine Wine & Good Spirits in York County, which receives a $500 bonus.

Another player in Schuylkill County bought a progressive top prize-winning Money Power Fast Play ticket worth $515,706 at Smokin’ Joe’s Tobacco Shop on Centre Street in Ashland Borough. The shop earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

In Indiana County, Griffith’s Tavern on Route 56 sold a Treasure Hunt ticket that matched all five balls — 1-3-13-16-29 — to win $156,512.50, before withholding. The tavern receives a $500 bonus.

Meanwhile, a Lancaster County player scored big online, winning $144,006.05 on the JURASSIC PARK eInstant game.

The Lottery reminded all winners to immediately sign the back of their tickets and call 1-800-692-7481. Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners are identified. Retailers only learn they’ve sold a winning ticket after the claim is made.

