Natalie Lara was last seen at her residence along the 16000 block of Cross Roads Avenue around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, troopers from the York Station said.

She was wearing pajama pants and a black Home Depot sweatshirt at the time of her disappearance, investigators noted.

State police are asking anyone with information on Natalie’s whereabouts to call PSP York at 717-428-1011.

