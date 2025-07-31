1-Year-Old Flown To Hershey Medical Center After Dog Attack In York County: Police

The incident happened on Saturday, July 26 around 7:22 p.m. in the 600 block of Springvale Road, Deputy Chief Bryan J. Rizzo told Daily Voice.

The child sustained two puncture wounds and was flown to Hershey Medical Center, where they received stitches, Rizzo explained. The child was expected to remain hospitalized for several days.

Authorities confirmed the child and their mother had been staying in the dog owner’s home. The owner, who is not related to the child or mother, told police the animal will be euthanized.

No charges will be filed, police said.

